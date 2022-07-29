KnowledgeHut upGrad partners with Apis Training, a mobile technology training firm

Bangalore-based technology skilling provider KnowledgeHut upGrad has partnered with Sweden-based Apis Training, a global platform in telecom mobile technology training. According to the official statement, through this collaboration, Apis will function as an authorised training partner. The alliance aims to create niche solutions to up-skill engineers as per industry 4.0 requirements. The statement further added that KnowledgeHut upGrad and Apis aims to bring the latest in 5G technologies to India’s telecom engineers by the fiscal end.

“We have partnered with Apis Training, the pioneers in the field of mobile technology training to create customised solutions for the Indian market. The telecom sector in India has gone through a paradigm shift. With the much-anticipated roll out of 5G services, the demand for candidates equipped with new age skills has grown and more companies look for skilled 5G ready engineers and technicians who can seamlessly build, deploy and test 5G related applications,” Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, KnowledgeHut upGrad said.

He further added there is a significant demand-supply gap, as most of the current workforce is not skilled adequately. “As a leading technology skilling provider, we have always focused on creating up-skilling and re-skilling solutions which can address the challenges in the industry and our partnership with Apis is another step in this direction,” Reddy noted.

Furthermore, as a part of this integration, training modules devised by Apis Training will empower candidates with the right domain skills sets to focus on 5G System overview, Internet of Things (IoT) in 4G and 5G, ETSI-Multi-access Edge computing among other key functions. The training programme will be structured with the objective to make telecom engineers more employable and address the expectations of telecom employers in India.KnowledgeHut upGrad is a part of Ed-tech platform upGrad and Apis Training is a global mobile technology training firm.

