KnowledgeHut upGrad aims to upskill over 500 military veterans in FY23-24

Skilling platform KnowledgeHut upGrad has announced to provide upskilling to about 500 military veterans in FY23-24 on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day to be celebrated on January 14, 2023. According to an official release, the company started this initiative in 2021 with the aim to provide key short-duration technology courses to veterans.

So far the company has enabled the upskilling of as many as 400 military personnel, the release added. Knowledgehut also works with the United States Veterans Association (USVA) to help veterans of the US army, the release said.

Under the initiative, KnowledgeHut has facilitated certification of more than 250 officers in Project Management Professional (PMP) courses, along with 165 officers trained in Certified Scrum Master (CSM) and Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) courses. The company plans to train more than 250 military veterans in PMP and CSM/ CSPO certification programmes this year as well. As per the release, these certifications have enabled the veterans to earn salary packages ranging from 20 Lakh to 35 Lakh.

“India has one of the biggest militaries in the world and a large number of personnel retire every year (close to 60,000 each year). Many are from the technical branches but may not have the industry-ready skill sets to join the corporate world. Even with rich on-field experience, many struggle to find the right job opportunities and fit comfortably in their new environments. Our focus and efforts are directed towards creating a seamless learning experience for the veterans, equipping them with industry-focused skill sets that will help them move to mainstream job roles,” Subramanyam Reddy, CEO, KnowledgeHut upGrad, said.