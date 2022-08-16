KMAT 2022 Exam and Admit Card Date for Session 2: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Government of Kerala has today announced the date for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT Session 2) on its website. All those who applied for the said exam can download their admit cards from the official website of KMAT –cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the official notification, The Computer Based Test (second session) for admission to MBA courses for the year 2022-23 is scheduled to be held on 28th August 2022 (Sunday) across various centres in Kerala. The said notification can be read at cee.kerala.gov.in.

KMAT Session 2 2022 Admit Card Date:

The exam authority will issue the KMAT Session 2 Exam 2022 Admit Card Date in due course of time. It is expected that the board will release the admit cards one week prior. However, there is no confirmation yet on the release of the KMAT Session 2 Exam 2022 Admit Card. All candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, www.cee.kerala.gov.in for latest updates.

The candidates will have to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the exam. The exam date and admit card dates will be published on the official website.

KMAT Session 2 Exam 2022 Pattern

Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT Session 2) will consist of a total of 120 questions. The question paper will be divided into three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Logical Reasoning. The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. The exam will be conducted via paper-pen mode. Candidates will be given an OMR sheet to mark their answers.

Marking Scheme

The candidates should note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates will get 4 marks for correct answers.