KMAT 2023: Registration last date to KMAT exam schedule, check all details here

The KMAT examination is a state level examination that is conducted to get admission in more than 189 institutions of Karnataka that offer MBA and MCA courses. The entrance exam takes place once in every year which makes it important to update yourself with the dates. The examination dates of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) have been released by Karnataka Post Graduate Private Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA).

Aspirants looking to apply for KPPGCA still have time to register online, as per the new guidelines. The last date to register for KMAT 2023 has extended till September 30, 2023. Candidates can apply through online mode by filling the registration form available on the official website of KPPGCA by just clicking here kmatindia.com. The entrance exam for KMAT will be conducted on October 8, 2023.

KPPGCA will soon release the cut-off lists after the examination and only eligible candidates will be allotted seats in the prestigious college of Karnataka. To be eligible the students either have to secure equal or more than the cut-off marks.

KPPGCA opened its registration portal on June 30 for KMAT 2023. Since the dates for registration have been extended, one can still apply for the same by following the below mentioned steps:

Go to official page of KPPGCA, kmatindia.com

Click on KMAT 2023 application apply now

Correctly fill all the details as asked

Now, login

Fill up the application form with details like name, nativity, choice of test center, gender, date of birth, stream, address, etc.

Upload the documents of passport size photograph and signature. The photograph and signature should be in JPG/ JPEG format.

Pay the application fees, Rs. 850, via debit card, credit card, Net Banking/ Walle tor UPI

Click on ‘Submit’

Take out the application for future reference

The exam will be conducted online.