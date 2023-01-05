KLAY plans to launch new centres in Jaipur, Ahmedabad; aims to close FY23 with a net revenue of Rs 200 crore

Pre-school service platform, KLAY aims to clock a net revenue of Rs 200 crore in FY23, on the back of a net profit of Rs 15 crore, AK Srikanth, chief executive officer (CEO), KLAY told FE Education Online. Furthermore, the company plans to launch its pre-school centres in Jaipur and Ahmedabad. “Ahmedabad centre will be launched on January 7, 2023, whereas, Jaipur centre will open in Q4, FY23,” Srikanth said.

In FY22, the company claims to have clocked a net revenue of Rs 45 crore, on the back of a net loss of Rs 23 crore. “Due to the closure of schools and education ecosystem, the company clocked a loss,” Srikanth noted. According to him, KLAY introduced ‘Learn@Home’ and ‘Kare@Home’ programmes in 2021. Under these programmes, the firm claims to provide online education services and in-home child care services. “We enrolled around 2,000 children under these two programmes,” Srikanth added.

Interestingly, the company claims to collaborate with corporate bodies to offer child-care and educational services for working parents. Currently, KLAY claims to have collaborated with 350 corporate companies. The average ticket cost of the programme is Rs 16,000 per month. “Around 50-60% of our business is run on this model,” Srikanth explained.

In addition, this year in January, the company launched ‘KLAY Enrich’, a programme that offers extra curricular activities trained by industry experts. Currently, the company is present in Bangalore, Karnataka, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Maharashtra, Gurgaon, and Noida, with 155 centres. “We plan to double the number of centres in the next two years,” Srikanth added.