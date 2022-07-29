KL University partners with Imarticus Learning to launch MBA in fin-tech

KL Deemed-to-be University has announced a collaboration with Imarticus Learning, an ed-tech company, to develop an exceptional on-campus Master of Business Administration programme in fin-tech. KL University has embarked on this collaboration to create learning experience in the field of financial technology. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Hyderabad to collaboratively incorporate a matchless business education in the fintech domain, an official statement said.

According to Ahmad Khalid, senior vice-president, Imarticus, the first batch will have an intake of 60 students on campus, restricted exclusively to those passionate and adept at crucial technologies like Blockchain, Artificial intelligence, Machine learning, Big Data, among others.

“According to a recent industry report by Vantage Market Research, the fintech market size stands at $112.5 billion in the year 2021 and is expected to reach $332.5 billion by the year 2028,” the official statement added.

KL deemed-to-be university aims to address the demand of fintech in the industry. The adopted teaching methodology from Imarticus Learning includes immersive live lectures, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, and soft skills training among other unique methods, the varsity said in an official statement.

Furthermore, the programme is designed to cover every aspect of fin-tech, with a curriculum to provide learners with in-depth exposure to the key elements of the Fintech landscape. “Unlike a regular MBA that focuses on generic management principles and broad specializations, this specialised MBA programme is crafted to specifically address the skill gap anticipated in this industry,’ A Ramakrishna, director, Kondapur Campus, KL Deemed to be University, said.

In addition to this new course, KL University has also announced plans to launch an MBA in public policy. The university has announced the partnership after NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Rankings 2022.

“The programme will open new avenues for our talented tech youth to attain career advancement in the global financial technology landscape,” Kishore Babu, dean, management, humanities and science, KL Deemed to-be University, said.

Read Also: JAIN Online launches ENGAGE, a student engagement programme to inspire students