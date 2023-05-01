KL University creates industry-focused academic programmes, scholarships; aims to become an international university￼

KL Deemed to be University claims to have created industry-focused academic programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral levels. The programmes incorporate transdisciplinary and interdisciplinary elements of education, and emphasise on the efficient use of information and communication technology (ICT) and online resources, G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, vice chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, told FE Education. “KL University is ranked among the top 400 educational institutions worldwide. We are dedicated to providing quality education and prioritising our students’ career development. As a result, our focus on placements, research, innovation, and incubation has helped us excel in these areas,” Varma said.

The university provides programmes in various fields including Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Law, Humanities, and Commerce, with the exception of paramedical studies. The university claims to charge a fee Rs 1.30 lakh per semester for the Engineering programme. Additionally, scholarships are available for students. “Students who excel in the entrance tests at KL University are eligible for fee concessions and scholarships ranging from 10%-100%. These incentives are specifically offered to meritorious students who have demonstrated outstanding performance in the KL entrance exams,” he said.

Furthermore, the university plans to move towards internationalisation, with a specific focus on transforming the institution from a national to an international university. “This transition is expected to bring numerous benefits, including expanded opportunities for students and faculty to engage with global perspectives, collaborate with international institutions, and participate in cross-cultural exchanges,” Varma claimed.

At present, KL University claims to have inked an alliance with universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California State University-Berkeley, National University of Singapore, and State University of New York. “This vast network of more than 80 foreign universities spanning 17 countries offers students a chance to acquire knowledge on a wide range of verticals across national, international, and cultural barriers,” he added.

