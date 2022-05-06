KL Deemed-to-be University launches KL Global Business School

KL Deemed-to-be University has inaugurated KLH Global Business School, aiming for internationally normative business courses. Located amidst the corporate houses at Kondapur, Hyderabad, KLH GBS offers a range of programs and holds accreditations from NAAC and NIRF.

According to the university, the contemporary business school focuses on nurturing entrepreneurial and vision-driven students. The school will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses including Global MBA, Executive MBA, PG Programs, Management Development Programs, Leadership Development Programs and custom programs are offered at the KLH GBS.

“At the new KL Global Business School, we blend theory and practice with cutting edge technology compiled in the lines to industry relevance to shape the career of students to the best. We offer academic courses that are tuned to supplement the young, ambitious, and entrepreneurial mindsets. Our innovative teaching modus operandi, backed by the Harvard Case Methodology, has empowered our students with critical thinking, problem solving and impactful decision-making prowess,” G. P. Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University, said.

The event concluded with the facility wide tour in the presence of dignitaries from KL Deemed to be University J Srinivas Rao, director, admissions, Kishore Babu, dean, Management, Humanities and Sciences, A. Ramakrishna, associate dean internships, placements and industry connect among others.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Delhi government plans to set up medical college in Dwarka, admissions to begin from 2025