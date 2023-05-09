KL Deemed to be University announces counselling session for UG, PG programmes.

The KLEEE Counselling Procedure 2023 will be held in two rounds. The counselling of KL University admissions will be conducted entirely based on KLEEE Rank 2023. Therefore, all the shortlisted candidates will receive a call letter from the University and be invited to the counselling process. A subsequent number of steps are included in the KLEEE Counselling Schedule, which provides for registration, and document verification, followed by the seat allotment process.

The KLEEE Counselling Procedure 2023 will take place in two rounds, with KL University admissions counselling being entirely based on KLEEE Rank 2023. All shortlisted candidates will receive a call letter from the university and be invited to participate in the counselling process, which includes registration, document verification, and seat allocation. KL University’s objective is to identify and introduce new specialisations and programmes in emerging areas. To strengthen academic delivery, the University introduces and implements innovative teaching and learning processes, the release mentioned.

“The counselling process has been a success. We have received a tremendous response from the students. We have also provided scholarships and fee waiver to students who have outperformed at the state level in 12th exams and to a student who has outperformed in sports at the international level,” G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, vice chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn