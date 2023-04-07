KL Deemed to be University allocates Rs 100 crore for merit scholarships.

KL Deemed-to-be University has recently announced the release of the KLEEE 2023 second phase results along with an allocation of Rs 100 crore for merit scholarships in order to promote academic excellence and nurture talented students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds across the country, according to an official release.

“We pride ourselves on our cogent education plan, which focuses on two key areas – deep learning and career growth. Our campus placements are a strong reflection of the success of our pedagogy. Our industry-ready students have already received over 4,000 job offers from leading companies across industries.” G Pardha Saradhi Varma, vice chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said.

The University claims that it boasts collaborations with 80+ foreign universities across 16 countries providing students with international exposure through internships and exchange programmes. The intellectual resource at the university includes 1,400+ faculty members, out of which 750+ faculty members are Ph.D. holders, the release mentioned.

“KL Deemed-to-be University’s merit scholarships aim to boost the skill development of the students. With the release of KLEEE Second Phase results, we are thrilled to welcome a new batch of prodigies to extend the University’s talent network,” JSR, director of admissions, KL Deemed to be University, said.