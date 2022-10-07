Finland partners with Kerala govt to replicate Little KITEs model

Finland has announced its partnership with Kerala to implement the Little KITEs programme by Kerala Education Department in their country’s schools, an official said on September 6, 2022. As per the collaboration, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) will provide technical assistance for this and a Special Working Group will be constituted for this programme.

Furthermore, the decision was taken in the meeting held at Helsinki, Finland’s capital city, between Finland Education Department’s team and a high-level delegation from Kerala comprising V P Joy, state chief secretary, V K Ramachandran, vice chairman, State Planning Board and A P M Mohammed Hanish, principal secretary, general education department, it said.

The Little KITEs IT clubs initiative claims to have a network of students across more than 2,000 schools, totalling 1.70 lakh student members. According to K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, the programme is equipped to provide consultancy support in free and open-source software (FOSS)-based digital education activities to other states and countries.

Furthermore, Little KITE members will be trained in electronics, animation, hardware, cyber-safety, 3D modelling, artificial intelligence (AI) among others. This year, they have claimed to train over four lakh parents in cyber-safety.

In addition, he said that 9,000 robotic kits would be deployed to schools this year through the Little KITEs units. The Little KITEs programme was launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2018.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: NSDC partners with Podar Eduspace to empower India’s youth with upskilling programme

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn