King’s University College delegates to visit India to boost academic collaboration

A senior delegation from King’s University College is all set to visit India with the aim to forge new academic collaborations and strengthen existing affiliations, an official release said.

Spearheaded by David C. Malloy, president, King’s University College, and Tracy Cunningham, director, Enrolment Services and Registrar, the delegation will be meeting key Indian universities, institutions, stakeholders as well as applicants and their families in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

The tour, hosted by Sushant Aurora, King’s Recruitment Officer based in India, is designed to support the National Education Policy’s (NEP 2020) aim of internationalising India’s higher education sector and strengthening King’s long-standing links with India.

“King’s University College has a strong focus in bolstering its partnerships with India and to help in capacity building within the education sector. Beyond learning, we identify great potential in this market and would use this opportunity to meet with prospective industry players, that can help boost the social and commercial exchange between the countries,” David C Malloy, King’s President, said.

The delegation is also slated to co-host with ICS India an Educational Conclave on April 14 with students and parents in New Delhi which will offer an overview of education and job opportunities for Indian students looking to study abroad.

Today the Indian diaspora in Canada nearly makes up about 5.1% of the country’s total population, and the student body has a significant role to play in this, making up for about 40% of international students in Canada. “Canada is an increasingly popular destination for Indians, with 80,270 students pursuing university education here already. This visit, thus, also lines up with the Indians’ inclination and aspiration to study and work in Canada”, Cunningham highlighted.

The visit to India is part of King’s University College’s ongoing efforts to expand its global engagement and establish partnerships with institutions around the world. The institute has also launched a video Introduction of King’ University College, essaying the study abroad experience for Indian students aspiring higher education in Canada.