KidZania introduces family bonds; activities for kids, adults.

KidZania, an indoor children’s edutainment park has introduced a Family Bonds Summer Festival, slated to run till July 7th, 2023. Children can enjoy the enchanting games including giant noughts and crosses – a way to play tic-tac-toe with cups, chalk checkers – a highly engaging board game, guess the country – a clever guessing game with emoji clues, and much, much more. Families can also revel in a little collaborative handiwork with DIY activities making beautiful keychains, wall hangings, and collages, according to an official release.

KidZania Mumbai has created an itinerary for adults visiting too – it’s their summer as well! Adult activities include hair braiding, nail art, caricature, mandala art, calligraphy, VR games, custom woodwork, and image consulting, the release mentioned.

“Summer is here and it’s time for a welcome break from studies and to engage in fun activities and games. With parents wondering for possible solutions to get their children off screen time, I think the activities here will help to achieve that while engaging the children in a Fun-N-Learn way,” Rahul Dhamdhere, chief marketing officer, KidZania India, said. KidZania Mumbai will be home to the choicest activities that will engage, entertain, and educate children while also keeping the adults in mind. There’s something for everyone at KidZania Mumbai this summer,” he added.

