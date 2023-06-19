KidZania India appoints Bhavesh Gajjar as head of strategic partnerships

KidZania has appointed Bhavesh Gajjar as the head of strategic partnerships. In his new role, Bhavesh will be responsible for driving industry partnerships and fostering collaborations to enhance KidZania India’s offerings and expand its brand portfolio, according to an official release.

With over 18 years of experience in business development, team management, and brand development, Bhavesh brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position. He has a proven track record of sustainable business growth and has worked with brands in diverse sectors, including media, retail, malls, jewellery, F and B, interior decor, Business-to-Business (B2B), infra, energy, and more, as per the release.

“His extensive experience and strong leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to forge industry partnerships. Bhavesh’s passion for innovation and his ability to drive sustainable business growth aligns perfectly with our business goals and the vision for KidZania India,” Rahul Dhamdhere, CMO, KidZania India, said.

Bhavesh has held key positions at renowned companies such as Menezes Cosmetics and Zoom Ads. In these roles, he excelled in integrated media sales, alliance and channel sales management, market analysis, advertising, and key account management. Bhavesh’s diverse experience across various industries has equipped him with a deep understanding of the business landscape and the ability to navigate complex challenges, the release mentioned.

“I look forward to collaborating with brands and leveraging our expertise to create unique opportunities that will enrich the lives of young learners, giving them real-life, innovative experiences,” Bhavesh Gajjar, said.