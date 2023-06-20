Kidspreneurship launches 'Young Innovators Olympiad'; aims to foster student innovation at various levels.

Kidspreneurship,a Singapore-based company dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship among young individuals has launched an initiative called the Young Innovators Olympiad. The programme aims to unite students from various backgrounds and provide them with a platform to demonstrate their abilities, according to an official release.

The primary goal of the olympiad is to empower participants by offering them the chance to develop new skills and apply them in real-life situations. The Young Innovators Olympiad is a three-month event starting in September 2023, culminating in a grand finale on December 16th. Through online workshops, students aged nine to 14 will learn essential skills and knowledge to tackle the olympiad’s challenges. By promoting creativity and problem-solving, the olympiad aims to inspire participants to make a positive impact in their communities, the release mentioned.

Divided into school, regional, and national levels, the event encourages student participation through collaboration with multiple schools. Participants can join the junior or senior category for a fee of Rs 500. Winners will be recognised and celebrated at each level, providing students a platform to unleash their innovative potential. Schools must register by August 7, 2023, it added.