Kidspreneurship is partnering with Indian schools to offer licenses for Entrepreneurial Mindset Programme 

Kidspreneurship, a Singapore-based company, is set to launch its operations in India through partnerships with schools across the country. The company is offering licenses for its Entrepreneurial Mindset Programme (EMP) to schools, which is a comprehensive and transformative model designed by a team of entrepreneurs, educators, socio-emotional learning coaches, and industry experts, according to an official release.

With 40 key modules, over 120 videos, worksheets, and a platform for challenges and project uploads, EMP spans three years and targets students aged 8-14 years. Integrating this programme into the curriculum can help schools cultivate critical skills in their students, such as creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. In addition, the EMP aligns with the principles outlined in the National Curriculum Framework, which focuses on equipping students with the necessary competencies and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly changing world, the release mentioned.

”By introducing our curriculum to the schools, educators aim to help students become better problem-solvers, critical thinkers, and collaborators. We are now looking at running pilot programmes with schools that are early adopters and at the forefront of education in India and we already have some exciting collaborations in the pipeline,” Swati Gauba, thinker in chief, founder, Kidspreneurship, said.

The implementation of the EMP in educational institutions has witnessed rewarding results owing to its potential to nurture an entrepreneurial mindset. Moreover, it also provides educators with the necessary tools to guide their students and achieve tangible, measurable outcomes, the release noted.

“We are of the firm opinion that every student has the potential to think like an entrepreneur. By introducing our programme to schools across India, we hope to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders and also create change agents of the future,” Tanya Sarin, co-founder, Kidspreneurship, said.

