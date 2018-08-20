Khan Academy unveils LearnStorm India

Khan Academy

Khan Academy has launched LearnStorm India, a free, six-week online learning challenge for grades 3-12. It combines practice problems and mindset activities, and helps students master core academic subjects, motivate classrooms, and builds student confidence. Teachers can enroll using their free Khan Academy account or by creating one at Khan Academy website. The LearnStorm programme will run from September 5 through October 19.

Sandeep Bapna, India MD, Khan Academy, said, “With our teacher-specific tools, educators can leverage tech to deliver on the dream of personalising learning for every student. LearnStorm India has a rewards system that will literally have students from across the country leaping out of their chairs, no matter where they are in their educational journey”.

The first 500 classrooms to register will receive a LearnStorm Class Kit. As students complete assignments given by their teacher for LearnStorm, they can unlock a series of certificates and badges. At the end of the six-week period, 10 schools, among those with the highest levels of participation in LearnStorm, will win the ‘Keep Going, Keep Growing’ grand reward.