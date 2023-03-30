Khan Academy India launches free online course ‘Khan for Educators’ to empower teachers across India.

Khan Academy India, a non-profit educational organisation has introduced ‘Khan For Educators’, a free online certification course for the professional growth of teachers in India. The course includes educational videos that instruct teachers on how to utilise Khan Academy to manage their students and monitor their progress, according to an official release. Additionally, the programme aims to equip them with innovative teaching methodologies, such as mastery-based and differentiated learning. This certification course is accessible at no cost and is offered in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Marathi, the release said.

The Khan for Educators course aims to facilitate the integration of Khan Academy into the daily teaching practice of educators while addressing the obstacles of utilising an online platform. Moreover, there are specific learning modules for teacher educators and school principals to provide effective support to teachers, while Indiamart has provided the funding for the development of this course, the release mentioned.

This online course is an effective way to support teachers anywhere in India and help them learn at their own pace which is otherwise not possible via any other methods. “We are on a mission to provide free world-class education to anyone anywhere and it is only possible if we equally empower teachers with pedagogical guidance and learning opportunities such as Khan For Educators course,” Swati Vasudevan, managing director, Khan Academy India, said.

Furthermore, Khan For Educators course was previously available in English and Hindi with limited content. However, the new course has been upgraded to include the emerging trends of using technology in education and made available in the regional languages of Marathi and Punjabi to support teachers from regional medium schools. Khan Academy aims to train over 25,000 teachers from govt schools in partnership with various state partners in 2023-24, the release stated.