Khan Academy India appoints Swati Vasudevan as Country Director

Non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy India has appointed Swati Vasudevan as its Country Director. With over two decades of experience in strategy and organisational transformation, she will oversee India operations and be responsible for driving further growth for Khan Academy in India, an official release said.

According to the release, Vasudevan has over 25 years of leadership experience in both not-for-profit and for-profit sectors. She has served as the COO at Gates Foundation India Country Office and co-established and managed Indian School of Public Policy, a graduate-level educational institution, as their founding CEO. She has also advised and mentored startups in the Edtech and Health-tech verticals.

The release added that Vasudevan started her career as a field engineer, working on oil rigs with Schlumberger and has worked in several countries in the Far East, South East Asia, and 10 years in the US. She has worked for McKinsey, Schneider Electric, and Sleep Number. She is an engineer from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and has an MBA from Chicago Booth.

Commenting on the appointment, Salman Khan, founder and educator, Khan Academy, said, “India is a unique market with several vernacular languages and curriculums for learning. Swati has rich leadership experience, and her expertise will help us lead our mission of making world-class learning content available to every learner in India.”

Vasudevan said the education sector is rapidly changing globally, creating opportunities for growth and impact. “We will continue to look for ways to expand our reach to enable educators and serve students across the country in their native language. Access to quality education is the ticket to economic progress for a generation,” she added.

