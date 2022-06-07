KFBS invites applications for PG diploma in Entrepreneurship and Family Business management courses

Kuril Founders B-School (KFBS) has invited applications for its programmes – post graduate (PG) diploma in Entrepreneurship Development, PG diploma in Family Business Management and PG diploma in Comprehensive General Management through online mode.

The eligibility criteria for joining the course is graduate in any discipline and the last date to apply is July 15th, 2022.

The online courses are conducted by expert faculties, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs. KFBS has research centers which were started to benefit KFBS students and instructors to do research on the new things and invent which is beneficial to business and society.

KFBS also provide short term courses which are essential to Business and some of the courses are available throughout the year.

Started in July 2022, KFBS is an autonomous business school and provides Online Certificates, Post Graduate Diplomas, and Hybrid mode Executive Education in the area of Advanced Business Management, Entrepreneurship Management & Family Businesses Management Programs to Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses.

With inputs from PTI.