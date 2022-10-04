Keysight extends partnership with IIT Madras to enable testing beyond 5G into 6G research

Electronics company, Keysight Technologies has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) that extends the relationship beyond 5G design and test into 6G research.

As 5G is ready for rollout, 6G has emerged as the new wireless technology with more unique capabilities and use cases coverage. The new MoU extends the existing engagement to enable Keysight and IITM to continue working together in areas of mutual interest devoted to technical development and India’s plan to launch 6G services in the country by 2030.

“India has already paved the way for rapid expansion of technology in manufacturing, infrastructure, education, agriculture, and healthcare with the successful multi-band 5G auctions and is now positioned to be one of the top global markets for 5G,” Sudhir Tangri, VP, country general manager, Keysight India, said “As a founding member of the 6G flagship programme, we are extending our current 5G partnership with IITM into new groundbreaking 6G research to contribute to India’s forward-looking 6G plans,” he added.

Earlier, in August 2020, Keysight signed an MoU with IITM to support Telecom Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) in the development of India-specific 5G standards to encourage Indian startups and the telecom industry to take an early lead in 5G. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) funded the large-scale project called ‘5G Testbed’ with the goal to build a test bed that closely resembles a real-world 5G deployment using equipment developed by Keysight.

“IIT Madras has been working on various 5G technologies and demonstrated indigenous end-to-end 5G system partnering with other institutions. Keysight test equipment has been instrumental to the development of the system and Keysight has provided invaluable support in solving some of the technical problems,” Bhaskar Ramamurthi, professor, IIT Madras, said.

Also Read: TimesPro collaborates with IMT Hyderabad to launch programmes in business, retail management

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn