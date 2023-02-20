scorecardresearch
Keybridge Global Education partners with Maryville University to co-develop learning content

The partnership aims to co-develop content in leadership, project management, digital marketing, business acumen, among others.

Written by FE Education
The partnership aims to extend opportunities for early- and mid-career professionals

Keybridge Global Education has collaborated with US-based Maryville University to co-develop learning content aimed at preparing learners to become job-ready, as per an official statement. According to it, Maryville will provide curated learning content as part of the Keybridge career building framework to help professionals grow and remain industry relevant on an ongoing basis.

“At Keybridge we are keen to work with a university and other content partners that are invested in creating education programs more relevant to employers and that believe in our vision and approach,” Amol Dani, co-founder, CEO, Keybridge Global Education, said.

The university aims to co-develop content with Keybridge in areas such as leadership, project management, digital marketing, business acumen, to upskill working professionals to help them become job-ready and grow in their career. 

Furthermore, the partnership aims to extend opportunities for early- and mid-career professionals who feel disillusioned about their professional growth or overall career trajectory.  

“At Maryville, we focus on the education model for individuals or businesses thinking of upskilling or reskilling their workforce,” Scott Chadwick, chief of corporate partnership acquisitions for Maryville University said. 

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:00 IST