Keybridge Global Education launches its ed-tech arm in India

Keybridge Global Education has launched its ed-tech platform in India with the aim to bridge the gap between education and employability outcomes through technology as an enabling mechanism. The platform aims to transform education by offering learner-centric skills development programmes to help professionals take control of their career journeys, an official release said.

The ed-tech has been launched by Amol Dani, education leader and strategist. He has more than 17 years of experience in higher education and have launched professional and executive education programmes to enhance employability outcomes for individuals and organisations, the release added.

“Keybridge, as the name suggests, is here to emerge as the key to bridging the education and employability gap and unlocking the full potential of Indian learners and professionals,” Amol Dani, co-founder, CEO, Keybridge Global Education said.

According to the release, the ed-tech platform targets early to mid-career professionals. The parent company is headquartered in the United States (US). Further, the start-up claims to have already collaborated with top global universities, academics from leading international universities, corporate veterans, heuristic and technology experts. The ed-tech also plans to expand its presence to Middle East, US and Africa.

