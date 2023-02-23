Keybridge Global Education launches Accreda, a career building platform

Ed-tech platform Keybridge Global Education has launched Accreda, a personalised career building platform designed for the new-age professionals. With the launch, Keybridge aims to redefine how professionals approach holistic career development through tech-enabled self-empowerment and learning that is organic, structured, continuous, and hyper-personalised to their needs, an official release said.

“With Accreda, we see an opportunity to transform the entire career development and professional education ecosystem. It is the culmination of our Edtech 2.0 vision and will champion the shift from ad-hoc skill acquisition to holistic, tech-driven career growth enablement,” Amol Dani, co-founder, CEO, Keybridge Global Education, said.

Furthermore, Accreda aims to leverage ‘Forever Learning and You’ (FLY), its proprietary career and professional education system designed by global experts to deliver learning differentiation.

FLY’s four-pronged framework begins with ‘Learner Discovery’, where Accreda conducts a series of in-house assessments to analyse the individual’s employability skills, domain competencies, and job readiness, the release said. For each user, this analysis is mapped against detailed, domain-specific parameters for competency and employability to create a learner profile, it added.

These insights are complemented by a call-to-action, which provides personalised recommendations for the most relevant skills that need development in the context of the domain or the academic programme, the released further said.