Kerala DHSE Board exam result: Kerala Class 12th board exam to be released today, check details

Apart from the disinfection of the exam centres after regular intervals, thermal screening arrangements were also made.

The Class 12th board exams conducted by the Kerala state education board are scheduled to be announced today. Kerala is one of the few states in the country which could successfully conclude the Class 12th board examinations after the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the month of May. Earlier the exams which were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March had to be cancelled due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown and travel restrictions by the central government. After multiple phases of lockdowns and decrease in the case load in the state, the exams were concluded in May end in compliance with all the social distancing guidelines at the exam centres.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Updates

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: Class 12 results

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020

Apart from the disinfection of the exam centres after regular intervals, thermal screening arrangements were also made. Students had also been instructed to wear face masks and carry a bottle of sanitiser with them and desist from sharing any stationery material amongst themselves.

Where to check the result

The results will be announced today on the state education board official website- keralaresults.nic.in. It will also be uploaded on other government websites including kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, educationkerala.gov.in. Students are also advised to remain patient as due to large number of students accessing their results at the same time, the server of the website could get dysfunctional for a while.

How to check the result

Students should keep their roll number and other vital details including father’s name and date of birth handy with them before logging on the state board education website. After logging on to the website, the students should click on the result section. From there onwards, the students will need to fill in their vital details after which they will be redirected to their result pdf. Students are also advised to save a copy of their result on their systems or get a print out of the same for use in future.