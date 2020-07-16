Kerala USS-LSS scholarship results out — Here’s how to check result

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan organises state-run Lower Secondary Scholarship and Upper Secondary Scholarship exams for students in classes 4 and 7.

Kerala USS-LSS scholarships result: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday has announced the result of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Lower Second Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS). The KPB LSS and USS results have been made public a day later than the results for DHSE Kerala which was declared on July 15. The students who had appeared for the LSS and USS scholarship examinations can check their results on Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website– keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan organises state-run Lower Secondary Scholarship and Upper Secondary Scholarship exams for students in classes 4 and 7. The state government has introduced these initiatives with an aim to provide meritorious students a better chance to succeed with a better education. Those who appeared in these scholarship examinations and got qualified for the USS and LSS will be eligible to receive Kerala government scholarships.

Steps to see Kerala LSS, USS results

Students who have appeared for the exams or person looking for their results should go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan– keralapareekshabhavan.in.

On the homepage, there is a link that reads LSS, USS Results.

On clicking the link mentioned above, they will be redirected to another page asking for candidates’ details.

After submitting the details sought on the web page and selecting the exam that the candidate appeared in, there will be a download link containing the result.

The result will be downloaded in a PDF format and after cross-checking with the respective roll number, one can find out if he or she made it through for the scholarship.

As per the Kerala state government’s directive, only students who will score at least 63 marks out of full 90 marks or 70 per cent in the LSS and USS examinations will stand a chance to secure these aids from the state government in the form of scholarships. There are 20 such scholarships available for the students out of which 1 seat has been reserved for each OEC, ST, and CWSN for the scholarship while the students from ST category vie for 2 seats. The remaining 15 seats have been reserved for the students belonging to the General category.