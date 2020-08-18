Kerala University undergraduate admission 2020: First list for UG programmes to be out soon; all details here

After the first allotment list, the university is likely to release the second allotment list on August 24.

Kerala University UG allotment results are likely to be released very soon as the admission period for undergraduate programs ended yesterday. The university may release the first allotment list very soon on the official website – keralauniversity.ac.in. The university is running a centralized allocation mechanism for admission to government-assisted, self-financed, university-related UG courses.

The university started the registration process for admission to Undergraduate courses on July 21 after conducting trial allotment and then earlier this month on August 12 the university conducted a trial run for the allotment of the UG admission list. Candidates who will get seats in the first round of allocation by the university will have to pay the required fees online and confirmation of allocation and for the rearrangement or deletion of higher options between August 18 and 23, 2020.

After the first allotment list, the university is likely to release the second allotment list on August 24 and the students will have to submit their fees as a sign of confirmation between August 24 and September 24, 2020. The university has provided all the relevant and necessary information on its official website.

Students are admitted to First Degree programs in the Faculties of Science, Applied Science and Technology, Arts, Fine Arts, Social Sciences, Oriental Studies, Management Studies, Affiliated Colleges, and University Centers as outlined in the prospectus. Candidates can visit the official Kerala University website for more specific information.