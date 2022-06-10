Kerala Tourism unveils tourism clubs in college campuses

Kerala Tourism has launched Tourism Clubs in major college campuses across the state, as a collective endeavour of the departments of Tourism and Higher Education, to ensure active participation of students in sustainable and inclusive tourism development

According to P A Mohamed Riyas, minister for Tourism and R Bindu, minister for Higher Education, tourism clubs would be formed in 25 colleges in the state in the first phase. The Department of Tourism would provide the funds for the activities of the clubs. “Tourism clubs would be in charge of the upkeep of 25 tourism destinations and ensure the hygiene of each property,” Riyas said.

The Minister exuded confidence that campus clubs would pave the way for new tourism trends and create interest in travel among students.

“The plan also includes identifying future tourism professionals among students, who can also help market the destinations using social media platforms. There are good bloggers among students and their talent can be leveraged for featuring the state’s tourism attractions before a wider audience,” he added.

The youngsters can also work as part-time tourism guides and cultural interactions and workshops would be conducted in concert with foreign universities to hone their skills, the tourism minister added. Bindu stated the initiative would encourage students to identify new tourism products, and contribute to the growth of the tourism sector, besides fostering interest among students in travel and tourism.

The clubs would seek to nurture future professionals needed by the fast-growing tourism sector, develop international outlook among students, encourage them to take an active role in nature conservation and environmental activities and engage them in identifying new tourism spots.

Also, the campus clubs would help students understand the tastes and demands of the tourists of our time. The members of the clubs would have their uniform, which will be the same on all campuses, as well as ID cards. They will be given certificates jointly by the departments of Tourism and Higher Education.

Detailed guidelines on the functioning of Tourism Clubs would be drawn up in consultation with the Higher Education Department, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Bengal govt in favour of foreign higher education institutes to establish in state, says WB minister