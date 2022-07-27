Kerala to launch steps to achieve complete digital literacy, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala has moved ahead with steps to achieve complete digital literacy with an objective to make people especially children aware about traps and threats in cyberspace, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said on Tuesday.

According to him, smartphones have become part of everyone’s daily life and it has become a significant tool for online education in the post-COVID-19 period. And thus, children cannot be kept away from digital space forever but their safety and security should be ensured through awareness.

He further added that it was not appropriate for a social media user to retain a post even if the content was found faulty. Vijayan also urged those who control the social media domain to keep a vigil on such trends.

The Chief Minister was speaking at Cotton Hills Girls Higher Secondary School here, after inaugurating the “Koottu” programme, initiated by the state police’s Cyberdome aiming to spread awareness on cyber safety among the kids and students in the schools in the state.

The “Koottu” programme is a joint initiative of Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and the state government to stop rising incidents of online child pornography and online crimes against children.

The Koottu programme will be implemented by Cyberdome and the state police, with support from Counter Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE), Childline, Meta (Facebook), Inker Robotics, MAC Labs, IMA, and the non-governmental organisation Bodhini, an official statement said.

“The government feels that it is time to launch steps to achieve complete digital literacy just like our literacy movement. We are planning to go ahead with such steps. At present, children are the most vulnerable group in cyberspace and the ones most victimised to the online traps,” he said.

According to him, children are victimised to such traps because of their lack of knowledge and misunderstanding and there were instances of children even losing their lives due to this. He said the police launched the campaign as part of efforts to make children aware about the threats and perils of cyberspace.

“The need to have correct knowledge regarding cyberspace and its implementation is very essential, and the joint effort can only help in making cyberspace better for the children,” Vijayan added.

With inputs from PTI.

