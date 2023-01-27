Kerala TET 2022 answer keys revised; here what are changes made, how to access fresh keys

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the rectified answer keys for the teacher eligibility test (KTET) that was conducted in the first week of December 2022. Those who had appeared for the exam can download the key from the official website of the KTET.— ktet.kerala.gov.in. Visit the official site and click on the ‘rectified answer key’ link.

The KTET was conducted on December 4, 2022, and 3, 2022. The first shift was from 10 am to noon, while the second shift was from 2 to 4 pm. The result of the examination will be announced soon on the official website.

Pareeksha Bhavan will accept objections from candidates who found errors in the answer key.

Also Read West Bengal TET Exam 2022: Bratya Basu trashes reports of question paper leak

There were nine questions in the first category that were rectified, and three of them were cancelled. In the second category, four questions were rectified, and all of them were cancelled. In the third category, 14 questions were also rectified, and six of them were cancelled. The candidates can check KTET’s official website for more details.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted twice a year by Pareeksha Bhavan. It is for candidates who are interested in teaching in various schools in the state. The exam is conducted according to the guidelines set by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala. Other regulations and guidelines are also provided by the National Council of Teacher Education and the Department of General Education.

The KTET website states that the exam is conducted in four categories: Category 1 for lower primary schools, Category 2 for upper primary schools, Category 3 for high school classes, and Category 4 for language teachers. There is also a separate test for candidates in the categories of physical education, art & craft, and Arabic.