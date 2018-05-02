Kerala SSLC results 2018 LIVE Updates: Kerala Board to declare results soon at keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC results 2018 LIVE: 1oth class result will be declared soon. (Source: official website)

Kerala SSLC results 2018 LIVE Updates: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is likely to declare Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in the first week of May on its official websites – keralaresults.nic.in and kerala.gov.in. Even though there is no official word on when the result will be declared, there are reports suggesting that it will be available by May 2 or May 3. Once the Kerala SSLC result is out, the students will be able to check it on the above-mentioned official website. This year about 4.41 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam and 2,751 are private. Among the regular students’ category, 2.16 lakh are girls. Last year, the result was declared on May 25 at the Information & Public Relations Department (PRD Kerala), located at the South Block, Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram. This year too, the Kerala SSLC result will be declared by the Minister for Education, Prof C Raveendranath. The result will also be available on various partner websites – with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Here are Kerala SSLC results 2018 LIVE Updates:

11:25 PM: The Kerala SSLC exam 2018 started from March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East.

How to check Kerala SSLC results 2018:

1. Go to the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in and kerala.gov.in.

2. Look for a link that says SSLC Results 2018.

3. Fill in your Registration Number and Date of Birth and any other details required.

4. The SSLC results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points.

5. Take print out of the result for future reference.

Why is SSLC important?

Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC is obtained by passing a public examination, i.e., an examination that has been formulated by the regional board of education that the school is affiliated with, and not by members of the faculty of the school. The score in this exam helps students to get admission to a higher secondary school of choice, where acceptance is typically based on the results of the SSLC examination.