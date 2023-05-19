Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 result expected to be announced shortly

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exam results 2023 are being declared today, May 19, a day earlier than previously announced. Kerala’s Minister for General Education V Sivankutty had said that the results will be announced on May 20.

The results will be published on various official websites, including results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in, by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The SSLC exams took place from March 9 to 29, 2023 and over 4.5 lakh eligible students sat in the Class 10 final exams.

A press conference is expected to be held by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to announce the SSLC results. During the conference, information such as the pass percentage and attendance for the exams will be shared. Details regarding result rechecking and the Save A Year (SAY) exams, which provide an opportunity for students who did not qualify in the SSLC exam to pass Class 10, will also be provided.

Catch the latest updates of result LIVE here

Live Updates