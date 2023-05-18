Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board 10th result to be declared on May 19

Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Kerala SSLC Result 2023 news: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to announce this year’s SSLC results tomorrow i.e Wednesday May 19, 2023. Latest updates say that the result will be declared at around 3 pm. This year, nearly 5 lakh candidates appeared for the SSLC exams. The 2023 SSLC results will be hosted on the official website – keralaresults.nic.in. The past trends show that the pass percentage of Kerala students has been above 90 per cent. While Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will make the announcement of results early, the actual live links of SSLC scorecards will be activated a bit later.

The SSLC exams were conducted by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan earlier this year. These exams were held between March 9 and March 29. Apart from the pass percentage, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will also announce the district-wise performance, toppers list on May 19 itself. In case a candidate is not able to check her/his score on the website, she/he can check the SSLC score via Saphalam app as well as SMS. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will make the SSLC result announcement.

The Kerala SSLC exams were conducted in offline mode. To clear the Kerala SSLC 2023 exams, a candidate need to secure minimum of 30 per cent. In case a student is unable to get the bare minimum passing marks, she/he will have to take the supplementary exams. The details of these supplementary exams for Kerala SSLC students will also be announced in the same press conference.