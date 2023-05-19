Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to check at results.kerala.nic.in

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 Online: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare SSLC or Class 10 board exam today. The results will be announced by state’s education minister V Sivabkutty. He will announce the same via press conference. Students who are looking to check their results can do the same through the official websites results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, esults.kite.kerala.gov.in, or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

According to the board, close to 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exam this year in around 2,960 exam centres across the state. The exams across the state were conducted between March 9, 2023, to March 29, 2023. Each exam started at 9:30 am on given days. There were no afternoon or evening shifts.

Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10 result expected to be announced shortly

In order to check their results, students will be first required to visit the official website as given above. Once on the home page, students will be required to go to the result link. Now they are advised to submit their credentials and then check their results. After this, students and their family members can download their results and keep them safely with themselves in case of future use.

Students will be required to get at least 33 percent in each subject to clear their exams. In case any student is unhappy, he or she can apply for re-evaluation, the dates of which will be announced soon. During his announcement today, the minister will also declare the overall pass percentage and other details. Students can subsequently visit their schools to collect hard copies of their marksheets.

Also read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board 10th result to be declared on May 19

In 2022, exams across the state were held between March 31 and April 29. The board announced the results on June 15. According to it, a total of 4,26,469 students had appeared for the exam. Of them, 4,23,303 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of students was 99.26 percent.

Similarly, in 2021, 99.47 cleared their exams. In 2020, 2019, and 2018, 98.82 percent, 98.11 percent, and 97.84 students passed their exams respectively.