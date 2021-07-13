Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Date and Time: DHSE to declare scores on July 14, here’s when and how to check results

Kerala SSLC results to be decalred on July 14

Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2021 Date and Time: Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations results are all set to be declared on July 14 at 2 pm, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala said. Kerala is among the very few states that conducted Board exams for Class 10 among a raging pandemic. Several states including nation boards like CBSE had to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 exams and come up with an alternative evaluation pattern.

Kerala SSLC Examinations 2021 were conducted between April 8 and 29. In total, 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations.

The SSLC practical exams were canceled due to a spike in Covid cases but HSC, VHSC practical exams were conducted between June 21 and July 7.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: When and where to check results

Once declared, the result will be available for students to download on the official website keralaresults.nic.in

The Board will also declare the results of “THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and AHSLC exams a, log with the SSLC results.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How to check results

Students can check their results using their admit cards. The registration details, including roll number, roll code, and date of birth will be needed to access the Kerala SSLC results in 2021.

Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in total to qualify. Candidates failing in one subject will have to appear for supplementary or compartmental exams.