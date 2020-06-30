  • MORE MARKET STATS
Kerala SSLC Results 2020 LIVE: Kerala 10th board students gear-up for result day

By: |
Updated: June 30, 2020 9:00:02 am

Kerala SSLC 10th exam results Live: Like many board exam results across India, students in Kerala have also waited long for SSLC results.

Kerala SSLC results LIVE: It is that time of the year and students in Kerala are waiting for their SSLC results. According to reports the Kerala SSLC results will be out today anytime today. Official websites of Kerala’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate like keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in will announce the or SSLC exam result. However, the result of Kerala +1 and +2 result will be on July 10. In Kerala, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for SSLC, +1 and +2 examinations out of which over 4 lakh students appeared for SSLC exams. Like many board exam results across India, students in Kerala have also waited long for SSLC results which are going to be announced after a long delay caused due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Check Kerala SSLC Results Live

Live Blog

Kerala SSLC Results Live Updates

Highlights

    09:00 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    Kerala SSLC Results Live: Over 4 lakh students waiting

    It will be an end to the long wait for over 4-lakh students who appeared in the Kerala SSLC examination. Their results were delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation in the country. 

    08:58 (IST)30 Jun 2020
    Kerala SSLC Results Live: DHSE Kerala to announce SSLC result today

    Kerala's Department of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE will announce result of SSLC or Class 10th board exams result today. Students can logon to the board's official website keralaresults.nic.in and check SSLC results

