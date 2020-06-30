Kerala SSLC Results 2020 LIVE: Kerala 10th board students gear-up for result day

Kerala sslc result live updates: Kerala SSLC Results will be announced today.

Kerala SSLC results LIVE: It is that time of the year and students in Kerala are waiting for their SSLC results. According to reports the Kerala SSLC results will be out today anytime today. Official websites of Kerala’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate like keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in will announce the or SSLC exam result. However, the result of Kerala +1 and +2 result will be on July 10. In Kerala, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for SSLC, +1 and +2 examinations out of which over 4 lakh students appeared for SSLC exams. Like many board exam results across India, students in Kerala have also waited long for SSLC results which are going to be announced after a long delay caused due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Check Kerala SSLC Results Live