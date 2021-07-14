Kerala SSLC Examinations 2021 Live: Kerala DHSE to announce class 10th results today

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live: Department of Higher Secondary Examination are all set to be declared, today on July 14. Kerala is among the very few states that conducted Board exams for Class 10 among a raging pandemic. `
Kerala SSLC Examinations 2021 were conducted between April 8 and 29. In total, 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations. Once declared, students can check their Kerala SSLC result 2021 by logging in with their hall ticket number.
According to the latest information available, the Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be announced at 2.00 pm. The results will be announced by the education minister V Sivankutty through a press conference.
Highlights
Students will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in total to get a pass certificate. Candidates failing in one subject will have to appear for supplementary or compartmental exams.
Students can check their results using their admit cards. The registration details, including roll number, roll code, and date of birth will be needed to access the Kerala SSLC results in 2021.