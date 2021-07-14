Kerala SSLC Examinations 2021 Live: Kerala DHSE to announce class 10th results today

Kerala SSLC Results

Kerala SSLC Result 2021 Live: Department of Higher Secondary Examination are all set to be declared, today on July 14. Kerala is among the very few states that conducted Board exams for Class 10 among a raging pandemic. `

Kerala SSLC Examinations 2021 were conducted between April 8 and 29. In total, 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations. Once declared, students can check their Kerala SSLC result 2021 by logging in with their hall ticket number.

According to the latest information available, the Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be announced at 2.00 pm. The results will be announced by the education minister V Sivankutty through a press conference.