Kerala SSLC exam 2020 result date: Class 10, 12 results on June 30? Here are links to check

Kerala SSLC exam 2020 result date: The wait of students who appeared in the Kerala board examinations for class Xth and XII is soon going to be over as the state education board is expected to release the result soon. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) which conducts the state board examinations is expected to release the result on June 30, IE reported.

Nearly 4.2 lakh students had appeared in the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam this year in the state. The result will formally be released on the official website of the state education board-keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala is one of the few states which was able to conduct the board examinations in May after the exams were interrupted due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the country. The exams were conducted in the month of May after the situation of Covid-19 spread was under control in the state. All social distancing guidelines and precautions were adhered to by schools as well as students while conducting the board examinations in May.

To ease the load on the website, the state government has decided to release the result simultaneously on multiple websites which include kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Students will have to keep log in to the result website and reach the board result section. After entering in the board result section, students will need to fill in their roll number and other vital details. After putting in all the vital details, the students will be directed to their respective result sheet. Students are advised to take a print out of the result or save its soft copy on their systems.