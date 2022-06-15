Kerala SSLC 2022: Education Minister to declare Class 10 results at press meet today

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will declare results of the Class 10 board exam at 3 PM on Wednesday. Candidates will be able to check their scores online at the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan, which conducts the exam. The results can also be checked through the Saphalam mobile app.

Once the results are formally declared, the board will make the SSLC results available online.

KERALA SSLC EXAM 2022

Around 4.27 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations, held between March 31 and April 29. The exams were held in offline mode at 2,943 centres across Kerala and nine centres each in Lakshadweep and the Gulf region. Of the total students, 1.91 lakh appeared for the exam in Malayalam, while 2.31 lakh students appeared in English Medium.

Keeping in mind the number of students awaiting their results, the board will make the digital scorecards for Class 10 available on different websites to ensure quick and easy availability.

In 2021, the board recorded an overall passing percentage of 99.47 — an all-time high. Last year, 1.21 lakh students secured first position in all subjects. Kannur district registered the highest pass percentage with 99.85, while Wayanad recorded the lowest at 98.13. A total of 4.22 lakh students appeared for the exams in offline mode last year.

KERALA SSLC EXAM RESULT 2022: HOW TO CHECK

— Students can check their Class 10 exam scores on the board’s official website;

— The website landing page will have the ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’ link;

— Clicking the link will open a new page where the students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth;

— Once the details are submitted, the Kerala SSLC Class 10 result will be displayed;

— The scorecard can be downloaded and saved for future reference.