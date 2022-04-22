Kerala signs MoU with Netherlands for Cosmos Malabaricus project

Kerala and Netherlands have signed an MoU on Thursday for the Cosmos Malabaricus project to help illustrate the history of the southern state in the 18th century, said the state government. The agreement also aims to establish paint academics at Kollam and Malappuram.

The Cosmos Malabaricas project is being implemented by the Kerala Council for Historical Research (KCHR) under the Department of Higher Education, the National Archives of the Netherlands and the University of Leiden. The MoU has been signed in the presence of Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister, Kerala and Marten van den Berg, Netherlands Ambassador to India, an official release said.

According to the statement, the Cosmos Malabaricus project aims to make the digitised Dutch archival material accessible to the majority of audiences, including international and Indian scholars and the people of Kerala. It will be done through translation and publication of summaries in English. It further added that the project will be completed in six years.

Officials said that these records contain a treasure trove of information regarding the political and military organisations, dynastic developments, economic matters, social and religious aspects of Kerala. The material is written in classical Dutch language and is available in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Netherlands.

The MoU for the establishment of the Paint Academy was signed by ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme), Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction, Kollam; CREDAI, Kerala and Axo Noble India Limited, a paint and chemical company in the Netherlands. The paint academy at the IIICC campus at Chavara, Kollam will impart training in painting buildings while the academy at ASAP Skill Sky Park in Thavanur, Malappuram will train in painting vehicles, the statement said. The academy aims to train 380 people in the first year.

With inputs from PTI.

