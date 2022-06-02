Kerala reopens schools, ensures necessary arrangements to welcome students

Schools across Kerala have reopened on June 1, 2022, in a full fledged manner after being closed over more than two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has made all necessary arrangements to welcome the students back in school.

The reopening of schools was kicked off with the inauguration of a Government High Secondary School at Kazhakootam by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who also distributed sweets and gifts to the younger students there. The ministers of his cabinet also participated in school reopening ceremonies in various districts of the state.

Vijayan said in the event that the government was able to handle the education-related challenges posed by the pandemic, but it was a very difficult period for the children as they were confined indoors away from friends and unable to go out to play during these two long years.

According to the minister, outdoor activities are also important for the growth and development of children and they were deprived of the same due to the pandemic. They would, however, now have cause to rejoice as with the opening of schools they can not only meet friends, but also interact with the outside world, Vijayan said.

He said there was a need to change the state into a knowledge society and that schools in Kerala should also be made disabled friendly so that no one is deprived of an education.

With inputs from PTI.

