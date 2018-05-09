Kerala Plus Two Results 2018: DHSE 12 Result – From date to time to official website to how to check subject scores, all you need to know

Kerala Plus Two results 2018 to be declared tomorrow!

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is all set to release the Plus Two or Class 12th results tomorrow, i.e May 10 at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link of the board has been activated. The Kerala SSLC exam results were declared by the Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB) on May 3 on the official website. This year, the Kerala board had conducted the class 10th and 12th board examination from March 7. while the SSLC exams ended on March 26, the 12th class exams were held until March 27. Mentioned below are all the things that candidates need to note about their results.

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: DHSE 12th result Date and Time

The Class 12th board results for the students of Kerala will be released on May 10 at 11 AM. Candidates can visit the official website from 10 AM as sometimes the results are announced prior to the declaration time.

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: Websites where you can check the DHSE Class 12th result

The Kerala Class 12th students can check their Plus Two examination results on the official website of the board at dhsekerala.gov.in, the results will also be available on the official results website of Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in. Apart from these candidates can also visit the following websites to check their result-

– indiaresults.com

– examresults.net

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: How to check DHSE Class 12th result-

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘DHSE EXAM RESULTS – 2018’

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Press enter

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: How to check DHSE Class 12th result via SMS

SMS – KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Directorate of Higher Secondary Education-

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. This is the organisation that is responsible to conduct the various class 10th and 12th results.