Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 likely to be out today: Here’s how to check

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 Latest Update: The Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 could be released on Monday, September 13, 2021. If released, the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 would be accessible on official websites – admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in. The latest updates from the Directorate of General Education or DGE have kept the date of the release of the Kerala Plus One first allotment list to be September 22 this year. It is advised that registered candidates for the Kerala Plus One Admissions 2021 visit the official websites of the education departments to get better information about the matter.

The Kerala Plus One 2021 admission process had to be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the last date to register for the admission process was September 3, 2021.

Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021: Here’s how to check

The following steps would need to be followed by candidates to check and download the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021.

Candidates would first need to visit the official Kerala higher secondary admission website – hscap.kerala.gov.in, where they would need to click on ‘Candidate’s Login’. Here, they would have to key in their login credentials, following which the Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment result would be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download this result and take a print out of it so that they have it for any future use.

If there is any error in the form that needs to be corrected, candidates would need to inform the authorities at the earliest. The trial window is open till September 16 and therefore, candidates are advised to get corrections done immediately according to the deadline.

As per the admission schedule released for Kerala Class 11 admission by the department, the main allotment for Kerala Plus One would be done till October 18. Moreover, candidates would have time till November 25 this year to withdraw their admissions.