Kerala Plus One Result 2020: DHSE announces class 11, vocational higher secondary results — check details

Kerala Plus One Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education in Kerala, or the DHSE, on Wednesday declared the Kerala Plus One Result 2020. Students of Class 11 who appeared for the Kerala Board exams 2020 can check their results for the DHSE +1 on dhsekerala.gov.in. The Keralaresults website has provision to view both school-wise and individual results.

How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2020

Students have to log on to dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in or prd.kerala.gov.in. The sites feature the direct link to for the 11th class result. Depending on the website being accessed by the student, clicking on the link opens another page that has provisions for candidates to enter their school code or DHSE Plus One roll number alongwith their date of birth. On submitting the school result will be displayed. Students are advised to download and take a print of the result for future use.

For the year 2020, approximately four lakh students had appeared for the Kerala Board Plus One exam.

Kerala Plus One Result 2020 was declared by the DHSE around 3 pm on Wednesday, reports said.

The vocational higher secondary class 11 examination results were also declared alongside the Kerala Plus One Result 2020.

Recently Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the result for the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Lower Second Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS).

The results for KPB LSS and USS were declared a day after the results for DHSE Kerala which was announced on July 15.

Results for the students who had sat for the LSS and USS scholarship examinations were made available on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website– keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan holds the Lower Secondary Scholarship and Upper Secondary Scholarship exams for the students of classes 4 and 7.

These initiatives were introduced by the Kerala government to provide a better chance to meritorious students. The successful candidates would be eligible to receive Kerala government scholarships.