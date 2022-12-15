Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 reaches final leg; Mop-up seat allotment result today

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022, KEAM 2022: Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 mop-up allotment result for admission to medical undergraduate courses will be declared today. Candidates waiting for results can log on to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates need to fill in their personal details such as application number, password and security code and submit the same.

The official announcement stated that the registration fee for candidates who received an allotment through the mop-up process will be used for the tuition fees of the course that they have chosen. On the other hand, those who did not receive an allotment will be refunded the fee.

The seats that were obtained through the mop-up allotment process are not allowed to be modified. No cancellation will be entertained after the result of the allotment has been announced.

According to the new notification by the Kerala Government, candidates who were enrolled in the second round of counselling for MBBS/BDS courses of the all-India quota, state quota, will not be eligible to receive the seats in the mop-up allotment. As per the dental mop-up schedule, the seat allotment result will be available from December 15 to December 16, 2022.

