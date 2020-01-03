Kerala MAT 2020 notification out – check details

Candidates looking to apply may do so at official website.

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies has issued notification for Kerala MAT 2020 admission. The registration for KMAT 2020 second cycle will begin from February 1. Candidates looking to apply, may do so at https://kmatkerala.in.

The exam is slated to be conducted on May 17. The application will be available online on the said website. Those looking to apply will first have to go through the registration process that will be provided in the link in the official website. While filing their registration candidates must have their valid email ID as well as phone numbers.

The exams will be conducted for admissions in MBA programmes that are offered in several institutes in the state. Applicants may note that the notification with details of exam and online application will be issued alongside release of the KMAT 2020 online applications.

At the time of filing application forms, candidates are also required to submit their application fee. At the time of submission of application forms, candidates may select the option of their choice of mode of payments.

While filing their application forms, candidates are also advised to upload documents like scanned images of photograph and signature, and the documents with detailed information of the candidate. The university will not consider the online application as complete if required documents are not uploaded.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for MBA programmes as per the merit list to be released later. Based on the cut-oo set by the institution, candidates will be called for counselling.