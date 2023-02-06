Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2023: Admit Card released, exam date, steps to download and other details here

Kerala’s Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the admit card for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT) 2023. Candidates looking to download their admit card can do the same through the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam will be held across the state on February 19, 2023. It will be computer-based and consist of 180 objective type Multiple Choice Questions, having a total of 720 marks. It will be a three-hour exam and will start at 1:30 pm. Importantly, candidates will report at their respective exam centres from 12 noon to 1 pm. They will be allowed to enter the exam halls between 1 pm to 1:15 pm.

Know how candidates can download their admit card for the exam:

1) Candidates may first visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

2) Now, they will be required to click on the candidates link in the home page

3) Next, they will be required to submit their credentials

4) Credentials to be submitted include application number, password as well as access code.

5) Candidates may now click on the admit card link

6) They may now check their admit cards.

7) Download the same.

8) Keep it safe with themselves.

9) Use it if or when required.

Notably, it will have 50 questions, which will be based on English language usage as also reading comprehension for 200 marks. It will also have 50 questions in the quantitative aptitude section for a total of 200 marks. Further, 40 questions related to data sufficiency and logical reasoning will be of 160 marks. Apart from these, general knowledge and current affairs will have 40 questions with a total mark of 160.

Candidates will be given four marks for every correct answer and one mark each will be deducted for every wrong answer. However, there will be no marks deducted for any answered question. At the time of reporting at respective exam centres, candidates will be given access cards each that will carry their username, password and allocated seat numbers. Candidates will not be allowed to use the keyboard at the time of the exam.