Kerala KMAT 2023: Registration for aptitude test begins – Know how you can apply for it, examination procedure & more here

Time for the exam season! Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala on Jan 10 commenced the registration process for the upcoming Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023.

For all those who don’t know, Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is a state-level entrance exam which is conducted in two sessions by Kerala University. This examination is for those who are seeking admission into several management courses at various colleges situated in Kerala.

All those candidates who are interested and eligible for the same can visit the official website of the commission, which is cee.kerala.gov.in, where they can register themselves. Going by the official website, the last day for filling in the forms is January 18, 2023.

Listed below is all the information regarding the upcoming examination:

Kerala KMAT 2023: Exam date, Exam procedure

As per the official website, it has been listed that the entrance examination will be a computer-based test (CBT) which will be conducted across all districts in Kerala. The examination will be held on February 19 (Sunday).

The exam will be three hours in duration and will consist of 180 objective-type questions which will be of four marks each (Total 180 X 4= 720). For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

The exam questions will be based on:

English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension (50 Questions each),

Quantitative Aptitude (50 Questions each)

Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning (40 Questions each)

General Knowledge and current affairs (40 Questions each)

The centre will declare other important instructions later.

Kerela KMAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala – http://www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Upon reaching the home page, click on KMAT 2023 link.

Register yourself and fill in the application form accordingly.

Upload the required documents.

Make the payments as mentioned below and simply click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

Kerala KMAT 2023: Registration process

The application fee for General and SEBC candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 750 for SC/ST candidates. All those candidates wanting to take admission to the course can apply online by going to http://www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can pay using Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card for online payment.

Once the application form is filled out and all the formalities are done, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the above-mentioned website.

Keep in mind that the admit card needs to be carried to the examination hall along with the ID proof.

