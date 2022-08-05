Kerala HSCAP Allotment Result 2022: The directorate of Higher Secondary Education has today released the HSCAP Allotment Result on its website. All those who registered for the DHSE Kerala Plus One admission can check the list of the HSCAP Allotment Results on the official website. i.e. hscap.kerala.gov.in. HSCAP Allotment List contains the names of the candidates or students who have been shortlisted for admission to Kerala Plus One Admission 2022. Shortlisted candidates have 5 days to complete the DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission 2022 process.

Candidates should note that the procedure for DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission 2022 will be started on 5th August 2022 and will continue until 10th August 2022 by 5 PM.

According to the official notice, the admission process for Kerala Plus One Schools 2022 through HSCAP allotment process will be completed by 20 August 2022. It also mentions the final allotment for Kerala HSCAP will be released on 20 August 2022. This year, the delay in Kerala Plus One admissions was followed by a delay in the declaration of Class 10 CBSE board results which were released on 22 July 2022.

How and where to download HSCAP Allotment Result 2022?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of HSCAP – hscap.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘HSCAP Allotment Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage

3. The HSCAP Allotment Result 2022 list will appear on the screen

4. Download HSCAP Allotment Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Earlier, HSCAP Allotment Result List was to be released a few days earlier but has been released today, 5 August 2022. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the first allotment list can fill up their application forms.

About the HSCAP exam:

Kerala Board conducts the admission to class 11 through a common online system, where the candidates are required to register themselves with their courses and Plus 1 school as per their preference.