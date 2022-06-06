Kerala govt to conduct school inspection after complaints of food poisoning

A day after several food poisoning incidents reported from some parts of the state, Kerala government had convened a high-level meeting of officials from various departments and decided to conduct inspection of schools. “The inspections would be conducted by teams of officials from the Departments of General Education, Health, Food and Safety and Civil Supplies,” V Sivankutty, general education minister.

The meeting, which evaluated the mid-day meal scheme in the schools, was chaired Sivankutty and G R Anil, minister for food and civil supplies.

“The food samples collected from the schools have been sent for testing in labs and the results will be available within five days. As of now, no one is in hospital. The kitchen staff will be made aware of cleanliness by the food and safety department.” Sivankutty said in a release.

The government has decided to also test the quality of drinking water in all schools across the state. On Saturday, some students of the government Upper Primary School at Kayamkulam and four students from an anganwadi at Kottarakkara were hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness after taking the mid-day meal.

Students from Uchakada School in Thiruvananthapuram and a lower primary school in Kasaragod district too have complained of uneasiness.

With inputs from PTI.



